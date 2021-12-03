Johnson Gets COVID-19 Booster Shot

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2021) UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday that he has been vaccinated with a COVID-19 booster shot.

"Just got boosted. When your turn comes, please get this lifesaving jab. We cannot give the virus a second chance," Johnson posted on Twitter.

Johnson survived the coronavirus infection in April 2020 and took the first shot of the AstraZeneca vaccine on March 19, the second shot on June 3.

Earlier, the prime minister stated that revaccination will supposedly decrease the chance of developing severe symptoms in case of infection with the new Omicron strain.

Amid the spread of the Omicron coronavirus strain, the United Kingdom decided to revaccinate citizens every three months instead of six months after the first vaccination.