UrduPoint.com

Johnson Gets COVID-19 Booster Shot

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Fri 03rd December 2021 | 12:40 AM

Johnson Gets COVID-19 Booster Shot

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2021) UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday that he has been vaccinated with a COVID-19 booster shot.

"Just got boosted. When your turn comes, please get this lifesaving jab. We cannot give the virus a second chance," Johnson posted on Twitter.

Johnson survived the coronavirus infection in April 2020 and took the first shot of the AstraZeneca vaccine on March 19, the second shot on June 3.

Earlier, the prime minister stated that revaccination will supposedly decrease the chance of developing severe symptoms in case of infection with the new Omicron strain.

Amid the spread of the Omicron coronavirus strain, the United Kingdom decided to revaccinate citizens every three months instead of six months after the first vaccination.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Twitter United Kingdom March April June 2020 Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid receives phone call from Uzbek ..

Mohammed bin Rashid receives phone call from Uzbek President

15 minutes ago
 Preparations completed for Zayed Charity Marathon ..

Preparations completed for Zayed Charity Marathon in New York

30 minutes ago
 Lavrov Says US May Use Ties With Ukraine to Help D ..

Lavrov Says US May Use Ties With Ukraine to Help Donbas Settlement

23 minutes ago
 ESMA Finds No Evidence of Manipulation in EU Energ ..

ESMA Finds No Evidence of Manipulation in EU Energy Market - Commissioner

23 minutes ago
 UN Headquarters cordoned off after armed man seen ..

UN Headquarters cordoned off after armed man seen outside

23 minutes ago
 Nikitin's Deportation From US to Russia Delayed Du ..

Nikitin's Deportation From US to Russia Delayed Due to Problem With Flight - Law ..

23 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.