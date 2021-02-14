Johnson Hails 15Mln Milestone in UK Vaccine Rollout

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th February, 2021) UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced on Sunday the "extraordinary feat" of injecting 15 million people with at least one dose of an anti-coronavirus vaccine.

"Today we have reached a significant milestone in the United Kingdom's national vaccination program...

This country has achieved an extraordinary feat ” administering a total of 15 million jabs into the arms of some of the most vulnerable people in the country," he said in a televised address.

The UK kicked off the nationwide vaccination campaign on December 8. Those first in line to receive the shot were senior citizens aged 70 and over, health and care workers and people with extreme underlying conditions.