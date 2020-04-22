UrduPoint.com
Johnson Holds First Bilateral Talks Amid COVID-19 Recovery With Trump - Spokesperson

Johnson Holds First Bilateral Talks Amid COVID-19 Recovery With Trump - Spokesperson

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2020) UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson held phone talks with his US counterpart Donald Trump on Tuesday, a Downing Street spokesperson said in a statement, adding that both parties discussed US-UK cooperation during the prime minister's first conversation with another international leader since his discharge from hospital after contracting COVID-19.

"The Prime Minister spoke to President Trump this afternoon, and thanked him for his good wishes while he was unwell. The leaders agreed on the importance of a coordinated international response to coronavirus, including through the G7 - which the US currently chairs," the spokesperson said.

Johnson and Trump agreed to enhance cooperation between London and Washington amid the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak, the spokesperson said, reiterating the UK government's plans to conclude a free trade deal with the US in due course.

"They also discussed continued UK-US cooperation in the fight against the pandemic. The leaders committed to continue working together to strengthen our bilateral relationship, including by signing a free trade agreement as soon as possible," the spokesperson stated.

Johnson announced his positive test for COVID-19 on March 27. He was hospitalized ten days later after still displaying symptoms, and received treatment in an intensive care unit after his condition deteriorated. The prime minister was discharged from hospital on April 12, and Foreign Minister Dominic Raab is standing in for Johnson as he continues his recovery.

