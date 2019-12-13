UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Johnson Hopes General Election Will 'Let Healing Begin' In UK-EU Relations

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 13th December 2019 | 09:21 PM

Johnson Hopes General Election Will 'Let Healing Begin' in UK-EU Relations

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson believes that the Thursday general election will allow to finally end the Brexit saga and "let the healing begin" in UK-EU relations

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th December, 2019) UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson believes that the Thursday general election will allow to finally end the Brexit saga and "let the healing begin" in UK-EU relations.

"As we work together with the EU as friends and sovereign equals in tackling climate change and terrorism, in building academic and scientific cooperation, redoubling our trade relationship, I frankly urge everyone on either side of water after three and a half years of increasingly arid argument, I urge everyone to find closure and let the healing begin," Johnson said at a press conference after his Conservative party secured a landslide victory.

Related Topics

UK Prime Minister Water Brexit Election 2018

Recent Stories

A Ten Year Review Of Implementation Of Anti-sexual ..

24 minutes ago

PMIS to help monitor procurement process: Malik Na ..

2 minutes ago

Measures to be taken for preservation of heritage: ..

2 minutes ago

UK's Johnson Says Begins Forming New Government

2 minutes ago

Lodhran police arrested 398 POs in 45 days

2 minutes ago

Johnson vows to get Brexit done after big election ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.