Johnson Hopes General Election Will 'Let Healing Begin' in UK-EU Relations

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th December, 2019) UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson believes that the Thursday general election will allow to finally end the Brexit saga and "let the healing begin" in UK-EU relations.

"As we work together with the EU as friends and sovereign equals in tackling climate change and terrorism, in building academic and scientific cooperation, redoubling our trade relationship, I frankly urge everyone on either side of water after three and a half years of increasingly arid argument, I urge everyone to find closure and let the healing begin," Johnson said at a press conference after his Conservative party secured a landslide victory.