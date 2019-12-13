Johnson Hopes General Election Will 'Let Healing Begin' In UK-EU Relations
Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 13th December 2019 | 09:21 PM
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson believes that the Thursday general election will allow to finally end the Brexit saga and "let the healing begin" in UK-EU relations
"As we work together with the EU as friends and sovereign equals in tackling climate change and terrorism, in building academic and scientific cooperation, redoubling our trade relationship, I frankly urge everyone on either side of water after three and a half years of increasingly arid argument, I urge everyone to find closure and let the healing begin," Johnson said at a press conference after his Conservative party secured a landslide victory.