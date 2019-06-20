- Home
- Johnson, Hunt Advance to Next Round of UK's Conservative Leadership Race to Replace May
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 20th June 2019 | 11:01 PM
UK's former Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson and incumbent Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt will face each other in the final Conservative leadership run-off in the race to succeed outgoing Prime Minister Theresa May after the fifth round of voting by Conservative members of the UK parliament on Thursday
The results announcement was televised after a 1922 Committee meeting.
Environment Secretary Michael Gove was eliminated from the race, collecting 75 votes, with Hunt and Johnson taking 77 and 160 votes respectively.