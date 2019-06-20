(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th June, 2019) UK 's former Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson and incumbent Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt will face each other in the final Conservative leadership run-off in the race to succeed outgoing Prime Minister Theresa May after the fifth round of voting by Conservative members of the UK parliament on Thursday.

The results announcement was televised after a 1922 Committee meeting.

Environment Secretary Michael Gove was eliminated from the race, collecting 75 votes, with Hunt and Johnson taking 77 and 160 votes respectively.