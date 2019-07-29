UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Johnson In Scotland As No-deal Brexit Concerns Grow

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 26 seconds ago Mon 29th July 2019 | 04:59 PM

Johnson in Scotland as no-deal Brexit concerns grow

Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday promised a bright future after Brexit on his first visit to Scotland but Britain's top business lobby said companies need to be on an "emergency footing" because of the growing likelihood of a no-deal exit

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 29th Jul, 2019 ) :Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday promised a bright future after Brexit on his first visit to Scotland but Britain's top business lobby said companies need to be on an "emergency footing" because of the growing likelihood of a no-deal exit.

Brexit hardliner Johnson, who only took charge on Wednesday, responded to independence calls from Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon by saying that the United Kingdom represented a "global brand".

"So as we prepare for our bright future after Brexit, it's vital we renew the ties that bind our United Kingdom," he said, speaking before a meeting with Sturgeon.

But Sturgeon said ahead of the talks that his government was driving the country towards a "disaster".

Johnson wants Britain to leave the EU on October 31 -- with or without a divorce deal with the European Union.

The prospect of Brexit with a deal has fallen since the UK government has said EU partners must first accept a renegotiation of the terms of a divorce struck with Brussels under Johnson's predecessor Theresa May.

The EU has already said the demand to re-open the accord is "unacceptable".

The Confederation of British Industry lobby warned in a report that both Britain and the EU were not prepared for a no-deal Brexit and urged businesses to step up contingency plans.

"While it's not possible to seal our economy from all the damage the floodwaters of no deal will cause, we can lay down the sandbags and protect as much as we can," CBI director-general Carolyn Fairbairn said.

The CBI's head of EU negotiations Nicole Sykes tweeted that it was "like putting sandbags down for a flood".

Related Topics

Prime Minister Business Flood European Union Visit Divorce Brussels Independence United Kingdom Brexit May October All From Government Industry Top

Recent Stories

NAVTTC to hold day-long conference on "National Vo ..

24 seconds ago

Senators for taking notice of substandard private ..

25 seconds ago

Crime review meeting held

28 seconds ago

Pakistan's four-member team for World Judo Champio ..

31 seconds ago

Pak Navy cadet tops in Australian Defence Forces A ..

14 minutes ago

District Admin imposes ban on bathing at Sajikot w ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.