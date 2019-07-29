Johnson in Scotland as no-deal Brexit concerns grow

(@FahadShabbir)

Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday promised a bright future after Brexit on his first visit to Scotland but Britain's top business lobby said companies need to be on an "emergency footing" because of the growing likelihood of a no-deal exit

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 29th Jul, 2019 ) : Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday promised a bright future after Brexit on his first visit to Scotland but Britain's top business lobby said companies need to be on an "emergency footing" because of the growing likelihood of a no-deal exit.

Brexit hardliner Johnson, who only took charge on Wednesday, responded to independence calls from Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon by saying that the United Kingdom represented a "global brand".

"So as we prepare for our bright future after Brexit, it's vital we renew the ties that bind our United Kingdom," he said, speaking before a meeting with Sturgeon.

But Sturgeon said ahead of the talks that his government was driving the country towards a "disaster".

Johnson wants Britain to leave the EU on October 31 -- with or without a divorce deal with the European Union.

The prospect of Brexit with a deal has fallen since the UK government has said EU partners must first accept a renegotiation of the terms of a divorce struck with Brussels under Johnson's predecessor Theresa May.

The EU has already said the demand to re-open the accord is "unacceptable".

The Confederation of British Industry lobby warned in a report that both Britain and the EU were not prepared for a no-deal Brexit and urged businesses to step up contingency plans.

"While it's not possible to seal our economy from all the damage the floodwaters of no deal will cause, we can lay down the sandbags and protect as much as we can," CBI director-general Carolyn Fairbairn said.

The CBI's head of EU negotiations Nicole Sykes tweeted that it was "like putting sandbags down for a flood".