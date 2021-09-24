Johnson Invites Macron to Restore Cooperation - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2021) UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson invited French President Emmanuel Macron to restore cooperation after the crisis in diplomatic relations in light of submarines deal termination, French broadcaster BFMTV reported on Friday, citing the Elysee Palace.

The phone conversation took place at Johnson's initiative, according to BFMTV,

The UK prime minister announced the intention to restore cooperation between London and Paris in line with shared values and interests, while Macron said that he expects Johnson's offers on the matter.