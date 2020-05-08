UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Johnson Invites Putin To Take Part In Virtual Global Vaccine Summit - Downing Street

Faizan Hashmi 57 seconds ago Fri 08th May 2020 | 09:49 PM

Johnson Invites Putin to Take Part in Virtual Global Vaccine Summit - Downing Street

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson invited Russian President Vladimir Putin to take part in a virtual Global Vaccine Summit in June, the prime minister's office said Friday

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th May, 2020) UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson invited Russian President Vladimir Putin to take part in a virtual Global Vaccine Summit in June, the prime minister's office said Friday.

"The Prime Minister invited President Putin to take part in the Global Vaccine Summit that the UK will host virtually in June, to strengthen healthcare systems and tackle coronavirus in some of the world's poorest countries," the prime minister's office said.

The two leaders spoke to mark the 75th anniversary of the World War II victory.

"They paid tribute to the collaboration between British and Russian forces during the Second World War, including through the Arctic convoys, and to the heroism and sacrifice of all those who lost their lives," Johnson's office said.

Regarding the current Russian-UK ties, Johnson "was clear we should maintain dialogue but that obstacles to further progress remained."

Related Topics

UK Prime Minister World Russia Progress Vladimir Putin June World War All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Terrorists attack in Buleda: One army officer, fiv ..

3 minutes ago

Pakistan witnesses surge in infections with more t ..

30 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed affirms UAE&#039;s solidarity w ..

50 minutes ago

Zalmay Khalilzad calls on Army Chief

53 minutes ago

Italy Intends to Boost Investments in Ukraine, Str ..

52 seconds ago

‘Umar Akmal neither showed remorse nor did apolo ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.