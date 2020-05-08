Johnson Invites Putin to Take Part in Virtual Global Vaccine Summit - Downing Street

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson invited Russian President Vladimir Putin to take part in a virtual Global Vaccine Summit in June, the prime minister's office said Friday

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th May, 2020) UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson invited Russian President Vladimir Putin to take part in a virtual Global Vaccine Summit in June, the prime minister's office said Friday.

"The Prime Minister invited President Putin to take part in the Global Vaccine Summit that the UK will host virtually in June, to strengthen healthcare systems and tackle coronavirus in some of the world's poorest countries," the prime minister's office said.

The two leaders spoke to mark the 75th anniversary of the World War II victory.

"They paid tribute to the collaboration between British and Russian forces during the Second World War, including through the Arctic convoys, and to the heroism and sacrifice of all those who lost their lives," Johnson's office said.

Regarding the current Russian-UK ties, Johnson "was clear we should maintain dialogue but that obstacles to further progress remained."