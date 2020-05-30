UrduPoint.com
Johnson Invites Trump To Attend Virtual Global Vaccine Summit On June 4 - Downing Street

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sat 30th May 2020 | 12:20 AM

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th May, 2020) UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson invited US President Donald Trump during phone talks to take part in a virtual Global Vaccine Summit scheduled for June 4, the prime minister's office said on Friday.

"The Prime Minister invited the President to take part in the Global Vaccine Summit that the UK is hosting on 4 June to raise vital funds to save the lives of millions of children around the world," the office said in a statement.

During the talks, the leaders also discussed the global efforts to combat the coronavirus pandemic and the importance of ongoing international cooperation to develop a vaccine against the virus.

"On the upcoming G7 Summit [initially scheduled for June 10 and postponed to the end of the month], the Prime Minister and President discussed the importance of leaders meeting in the US in person if possible," the office added.

The leaders also touched upon the recent developments in Hong Kong and Beijing's intention to develop a national security bill for the administrative region, which contradicts China's commitments under the Sino-British Joint Declaration and undermine Hong Kong's autonomy, the office said.

