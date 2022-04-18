UrduPoint.com

Johnson & Johnson Agrees To $99Mln Settlement In West Virginia Opiates Lawsuit - Statement

Muhammad Irfan Published April 18, 2022 | 07:35 PM

Johnson & Johnson Agrees to $99Mln Settlement in West Virginia Opiates Lawsuit - Statement

The international pharmaceuticals giant Johnson & Johnson announced in a statement on Wednesday that it has agreed to a $99 million settlement with the US state of West Virginia to resolve opioid-related claims against it

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th April, 2022) The international pharmaceuticals giant Johnson & Johnson announced in a statement on Wednesday that it has agreed to a $99 million settlement with the US state of West Virginia to resolve opioid-related claims against it.

"Johnson & Johnson and its US-based Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies today announced a settlement agreement with the State of West Virginia and its participating subdivisions resolving their opioid-related claims against the company," the statement said.

The agreement removes the company from an ongoing trial in Kanawha County, West Virginia, the statement said.

"The $99 million settlement will directly support local community efforts to seek meaningful progress in addressing the opioid crisis in West Virginia ... (but) is not an admission of liability or wrongdoing and marks continued progress in resolving opioid-related claims and litigation by states, cities, counties, and other subdivisions in the United States," the statement added.

Janssen no longer sells prescription opioid medications in the United States as part of its ongoing efforts to focus on transformational innovation, according to the statement.

