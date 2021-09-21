UrduPoint.com

Johnson & Johnson Announces Positive Covid Booster Data

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 21st September 2021 | 11:06 PM

Johnson & Johnson announces positive Covid booster data

The Johnson & Johnson Covid vaccine is more effective when given as a two-dose regime, according to new data released by the company on Tuesday

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2021 ) :The Johnson & Johnson Covid vaccine is more effective when given as a two-dose regime, according to new data released by the company on Tuesday.

A second shot given 56 days after the first provided 75 percent protection against symptomatic Covid in a global clinical trial, with that level rising to 94 percent in the United States.

The reason behind this difference was not clear from the company's press release, but it could be linked to fewer variants in the US when the data accrued.

It was 94 percent effective in preventing severe or critical Covid at least 14 days post final vaccination in America -- but there were relatively few cases to judge from.

When a second shot was given two months after the first, antibody levels rose to four to six times higher than observed after the single dose.

Overall, the data is positive news for the almost 15 million Americans who received one dose of the J&J vaccine but have been left in the dark about if and when they might need a booster.

President Joe Biden's administration in August announced plans for Americans vaccinated with mRNA vaccines (Pfizer and Moderna) to get third shots.

An expert panel convened by the food and Drug Administration last week greenlighted Pfizer boosters for the elderly, high-risk, and those in high-risk occupations, and decisions on Moderna are expected to follow.

Related Topics

Company United States August Post From Million

Recent Stories

Mansour bin Mohammed chairs meeting of Dubai Sport ..

Mansour bin Mohammed chairs meeting of Dubai Sports Council’s Board

1 hour ago
 Ministry of Defence discusses cooperation in milit ..

Ministry of Defence discusses cooperation in military industries with Jordan

2 hours ago
 National laboratories receive UKAS accreditation f ..

National laboratories receive UKAS accreditation for 61 new food, veterinary pro ..

3 hours ago
 Police force asked to change attitude for immediat ..

Police force asked to change attitude for immediate redressal of citizens' probl ..

1 minute ago
 Abu Dhabi Chamber discusses prospects of economic ..

Abu Dhabi Chamber discusses prospects of economic and investment cooperation wit ..

3 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed opens Gastech 2021 Exhibition ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed opens Gastech 2021 Exhibition and Conference

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.