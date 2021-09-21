Johnson & Johnson announces positive Covid booster data

The Johnson & Johnson Covid vaccine is more effective when given as a two-dose regime, according to new data released by the company on Tuesday

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2021 ) :The Johnson & Johnson Covid vaccine is more effective when given as a two-dose regime, according to new data released by the company on Tuesday.

A second shot given 56 days after the first provided 75 percent protection against symptomatic Covid in a global clinical trial, with that level rising to 94 percent in the United States.

The reason behind this difference was not clear from the company's press release, but it could be linked to fewer variants in the US when the data accrued.

It was 94 percent effective in preventing severe or critical Covid at least 14 days post final vaccination in America -- but there were relatively few cases to judge from.

When a second shot was given two months after the first, antibody levels rose to four to six times higher than observed after the single dose.

Overall, the data is positive news for the almost 15 million Americans who received one dose of the J&J vaccine but have been left in the dark about if and when they might need a booster.

President Joe Biden's administration in August announced plans for Americans vaccinated with mRNA vaccines (Pfizer and Moderna) to get third shots.

An expert panel convened by the food and Drug Administration last week greenlighted Pfizer boosters for the elderly, high-risk, and those in high-risk occupations, and decisions on Moderna are expected to follow.