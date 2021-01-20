Johnson & Johnson, CureVac Vaccines to Enter EU Market 'Pretty Soon' - Commission

The European Commission expects that coronavirus vaccines developed by Johnson & Johnson and German company CureVac will join the bloc's list of authorized vaccines soon, President Ursula von der Leyen said on Wednesday

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2021) The European Commission expects that coronavirus vaccines developed by Johnson & Johnson and German company CureVac will join the bloc's list of authorized vaccines soon, President Ursula von der Leyen said on Wednesday.

"At the moment we are at the beginning of the vaccination ... We started with BioNTech and we have Moderna. AstraZeneca will kick in ....

Of course we are also waiting pretty soon Johnson & Johnson and CureVac. So the amount of vaccines will be rising," she said at a briefing.

The European Union has so far approved two vaccines ones of Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna. By late January, the EU's regulator is set to decide on an authorization for the AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine.

In total, the bloc has reserved access to over 2.3 billion vaccine doses.