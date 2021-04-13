Johnson & Johnson Delays COVID-19 Vaccine Rollout in Europe Over Blood Clot Concerns

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2021) Johnson & Johnson on Tuesday announced that it would delay its planned vaccine rollout in Europe after US government health agencies recommended pausing the drug's use due to concerns over six recipients who developed a rare blood-clotting disorder.

"The United States Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and food and Drug Administration (FDA) are reviewing data involving six reported US cases out of more than 6.8 million doses administered. Out of an abundance of caution, the CDC and FDA have recommended a pause in the use of our vaccine," the company said in a statement.

"In addition, we have been reviewing these cases with European health authorities. We have made the decision to proactively delay the rollout of our vaccine in Europe."

The statement also noted that so far Johnson & Johnson has administered over 6.8 million doses of its single-dose COVID-19 vaccine.

Earlier in the day, CDC and FDA issued a joint statement recommending a pause in the use of Johnson & Johnson vaccine after 6 confirmed cases of blood clots in combination with low levels of blood platelets found in women between the ages of 18 and 48. The symptoms occurred between 6-13 days after vaccination.