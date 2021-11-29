UrduPoint.com

Johnson & Johnson Develops News COVID-19 Vaccine Against Omicron Variant - Statement

Umer Jamshaid 7 minutes ago Mon 29th November 2021 | 09:09 PM

Johnson & Johnson Develops News COVID-19 Vaccine Against Omicron Variant - Statement

Johnson & Johnson said on Monday that it is is starting the development of a new COVID-19 vaccine against the newly discovered variant Omicron while evaluating the effectiveness of its current single dose vaccine

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th November, 2021) Johnson & Johnson said on Monday that it is is starting the development of a new COVID-19 vaccine against the newly discovered variant Omicron while evaluating the effectiveness of its current single dose vaccine.

"In collaboration with academic groups in South Africa and around the world, the Company has been evaluating the effectiveness of its COVID-19 vaccine across variants, including now the new and rapidly spreading Omicron variant," Johnson & Johnson said in a statement. "We have begun work to design and develop a new vaccine against Omicron and will rapidly progress it into clinical studies if needed."

Related Topics

World Company Progress South Africa

Recent Stories

Widespread rains in plains, snowfall on upper reac ..

Widespread rains in plains, snowfall on upper reaches in A J&K during Dec 5 and ..

18 seconds ago
 Speakers stressed for development of tribal distri ..

Speakers stressed for development of tribal districts after merger

20 seconds ago
 Govt working to promote tourism in GB: Raja Nasir

Govt working to promote tourism in GB: Raja Nasir

21 seconds ago
 EU Continues Talks with Taliban in Order to Secure ..

EU Continues Talks with Taliban in Order to Secure Humanitarian Access in Afghan ..

23 seconds ago
 G7 Health Ministers Committed to Share Data on Omi ..

G7 Health Ministers Committed to Share Data on Omicron With WHO

29 seconds ago
 Tripartite conference discusses labour laws

Tripartite conference discusses labour laws

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.