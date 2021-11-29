Johnson & Johnson Develops News COVID-19 Vaccine Against Omicron Variant - Statement

Johnson & Johnson said on Monday that it is is starting the development of a new COVID-19 vaccine against the newly discovered variant Omicron while evaluating the effectiveness of its current single dose vaccine

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th November, 2021) Johnson & Johnson said on Monday that it is is starting the development of a new COVID-19 vaccine against the newly discovered variant Omicron while evaluating the effectiveness of its current single dose vaccine.

"In collaboration with academic groups in South Africa and around the world, the Company has been evaluating the effectiveness of its COVID-19 vaccine across variants, including now the new and rapidly spreading Omicron variant," Johnson & Johnson said in a statement. "We have begun work to design and develop a new vaccine against Omicron and will rapidly progress it into clinical studies if needed."