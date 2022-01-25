UrduPoint.com

Johnson & Johnson Net Earnings Up 41.9% In 2021 To $20.9Bln

Sumaira FH Published January 25, 2022 | 08:30 PM

Johnson & Johnson Net Earnings Up 41.9% in 2021 to $20.9Bln

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2022) The net earnings of Johnson & Johnson, the world's largest manufacturer of pharmaceutical products, increased by 41.9% year-on-year in 2021 to $20.878 billion, the American company said on Tuesday.

"Our 2021 performance reflects continued strength across all segments of our business. Guided by Our Credo, I am honored to assume the role of CEO, leading our global teams in continuing our work to deliver life-changing solutions to consumers, patients, and health care providers" CEO Joaquin Duato said.

In November, the American multinational corporation announced its decision to split into two companies to separate their consumer and pharmaceutical products. One company is now focused on household products, including Neutrogena, AVEENO, Tylenol, Listerine, JOHNSON's, and BAND-AID, while the other is a medical division developing prescription drugs, including one that became a COVID-19 vaccine.

The New Jersey-based corporation, which was founded in the 1880s, has scheduled its separation in 18 to 24 months.

