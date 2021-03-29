UrduPoint.com
Johnson & Johnson Reaches Deal To Supply Up To 400Mln Coronavirus Vaccines To Africa

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Mon 29th March 2021 | 09:20 PM

Johnson & Johnson Reaches Deal to Supply Up to 400Mln Coronavirus Vaccines to Africa

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2021) Johnson & Johnson has reached a deal with the African Vaccine Acquisition Trust to provide at least 220 million coronavirus vaccines to the African Union and a total of up to 400 million doses if states on that continent need more, the company said in a statement said on Monday.

Under the deal, Johnson & Johnson unit Janssen Pharmaceutica will commence the supply of the vaccines from the third quarter of 2021 and the African Union has "the potential to order an additional 180 million doses, for a combined total of up to 400 million doses through 2022," the statement said.

Johnson & Johnson pointed out it was committed to ensuring equitable global access to its single-shot COVID-19 vaccine candidate under not-for-profit emergency pandemic use, citing its agreements with the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunizations (Gavi) and the COVID-19 Vaccines Global Access (COVAX).

The company also said it expects to enter into an advance purchase agreement with Gavi to provide up to 500 million doses of its coronavirus vaccine to the COVAX program through 2022.

