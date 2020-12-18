UrduPoint.com
Johnson & Johnson Says Phase 3 Clinical Trials Of Janssen's 1-Shot Vaccine Fully Enrolled

Umer Jamshaid 49 seconds ago Fri 18th December 2020 | 04:10 PM

Johnson & Johnson Says Phase 3 Clinical Trials of Janssen's 1-Shot Vaccine Fully Enrolled

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th December, 2020) The Janssen Vaccines pharmaceutical company, part of the international Johnson & Johnson pharmaceuticals group, has completed the registration of volunteers for phase 3 clinical trials of its one-shot vaccine against the coronavirus, Johnson & Johnson has announced, adding that almost 45,000 people have enrolled

"The large-scale, pivotal, multi-country Phase 3 trial (ENSEMBLE) of the investigational Janssen COVID-19 single-dose vaccine candidate is now fully enrolled with approximately 45,000 participants ... this number of participants will be sufficient to generate the data needed to determine the efficacy and safety of the Company's investigational COVID-19 vaccine candidate," the company said in a press release late on Thursday.

The company also said that interim data from the trials is expected to be available by late January. If the vaccine proved to be effective and safe, the company would file an emergency use authorization application with the US food and Drug Administration in February.

Concerning the two-shot vaccine developed by Janssen, the company clarified that its phase 3 clinical trials are still ongoing.

