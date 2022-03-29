Johnson & Johnson Suspends Supply of Personal Care Products in Russia

US health care company Johnson & Johnson said on Tuesday it is suspending the supply of personal care products in Russia

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2022) US health care company Johnson & Johnson said on Tuesday it is suspending the supply of personal care products in Russia.

"We have decided to suspend supply of our personal care products in Russia," the company said.

It also announced plans to double its donations to humanitarian assistance efforts in Ukraine from $5 million to $10 million.

In early March, Johnson & Johnson suspended all advertising, enrollment in clinical trials, and any additional investment in Russia in response to the situation in Ukraine.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian provocations. In response to Russia's operation, Western countries have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow, which includes airspace closures and restrictive measures targeting numerous Russian officials and entities, media, and financial institutions. Some foreign companies have suspended their Russian operations altogether.