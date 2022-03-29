UrduPoint.com

Johnson & Johnson Suspends Supply Of Personal Care Products In Russia

Muhammad Irfan Published March 29, 2022 | 08:05 PM

Johnson & Johnson Suspends Supply of Personal Care Products in Russia

US health care company Johnson & Johnson said on Tuesday it is suspending the supply of personal care products in Russia

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2022) US health care company Johnson & Johnson said on Tuesday it is suspending the supply of personal care products in Russia.

"We have decided to suspend supply of our personal care products in Russia," the company said.

It also announced plans to double its donations to humanitarian assistance efforts in Ukraine from $5 million to $10 million.

In early March, Johnson & Johnson suspended all advertising, enrollment in clinical trials, and any additional investment in Russia in response to the situation in Ukraine.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian provocations. In response to Russia's operation, Western countries have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow, which includes airspace closures and restrictive measures targeting numerous Russian officials and entities, media, and financial institutions. Some foreign companies have suspended their Russian operations altogether.

Related Topics

Ukraine Moscow Russia Company Luhansk Donetsk February March Media All From Million

Recent Stories

China Launches Chang Zheng 6 Carrier Rocket Powere ..

China Launches Chang Zheng 6 Carrier Rocket Powered by Hybrid Fuel - Reports

1 minute ago
 Google Announces $35Mln in Ukraine Refugee Aid, $1 ..

Google Announces $35Mln in Ukraine Refugee Aid, $10Mln to Fight Disinformation - ..

1 minute ago
 Lavrov to Embark on Regional Tour After Visit to C ..

Lavrov to Embark on Regional Tour After Visit to China - Russian Foreign Ministr ..

1 minute ago
 Loyalty to party a preference: Buzdar

Loyalty to party a preference: Buzdar

2 minutes ago
 DR Congo joins the East African Community

DR Congo joins the East African Community

4 minutes ago
 UN helicopter crashes in NE DR Congo

UN helicopter crashes in NE DR Congo

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.