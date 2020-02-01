UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Johnson Lists Boosting Healthcare, Defeating Crime As UK's Post-Brexit Priorities

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sat 01st February 2020 | 01:36 PM

Johnson Lists Boosting Healthcare, Defeating Crime as UK's Post-Brexit Priorities

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson listed fighting crime, improving healthcare and education and boosting infrastructure among the main priorities of his government after the UK withdrawal from the European Union

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2020) UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson listed fighting crime, improving healthcare and education and boosting infrastructure among the main priorities of his government after the UK withdrawal from the European Union.

"This is the moment when we really begin to unite and level up. Defeating crime, transforming our NHS [National Health Service], and with better education, with superb technology. And with the biggest revival of our infrastructure since the Victorians," Johnson said in an address to the nation.

Among other priorities, the prime minister mentioned fighting against climate change, upholding human rights across the world and supporting women's education.

"We want this to be the beginning of a new era of friendly cooperation between the EU and an energetic Britain, a Britain that is simultaneously a great European power," the prime minister said.

The prime minister noted that with all its strengths, the EU has moved forward over the past 50 years in a direction that is no longer suitable for the United Kingdom.

"This is the moment when the dawn breaks and the curtain goes up on a new act in our great national drama. And yes it is partly about using these new powers - this recaptured sovereignty - to deliver the changes people voted for. Whether that is by controlling immigration or creating freeports or liberating our fishing industry or doing free trade deals," Johnson said.

The UK left the EU at 23:00 GMT on Friday, three and a half years after a referendum.

Related Topics

Prime Minister World Technology Education European Union United Kingdom Women All From Government Industry

Recent Stories

China virus silences Macau's bustling casinos

14 minutes ago

Mardan fruit market digitalized: Deputy Commission ..

15 minutes ago

15 high level US trade delegations to visit Pakis ..

22 minutes ago

World Cup Women's downhill cancelled after heavy s ..

23 minutes ago

Director General of Dubai Customs tours Hatta Bord ..

33 minutes ago

Foreign Ministers of 5 Central Asian Countries to ..

33 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.