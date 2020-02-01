(@FahadShabbir)

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2020) UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson listed fighting crime, improving healthcare and education and boosting infrastructure among the main priorities of his government after the UK withdrawal from the European Union.

"This is the moment when we really begin to unite and level up. Defeating crime, transforming our NHS [National Health Service], and with better education, with superb technology. And with the biggest revival of our infrastructure since the Victorians," Johnson said in an address to the nation.

Among other priorities, the prime minister mentioned fighting against climate change, upholding human rights across the world and supporting women's education.

"We want this to be the beginning of a new era of friendly cooperation between the EU and an energetic Britain, a Britain that is simultaneously a great European power," the prime minister said.

The prime minister noted that with all its strengths, the EU has moved forward over the past 50 years in a direction that is no longer suitable for the United Kingdom.

"This is the moment when the dawn breaks and the curtain goes up on a new act in our great national drama. And yes it is partly about using these new powers - this recaptured sovereignty - to deliver the changes people voted for. Whether that is by controlling immigration or creating freeports or liberating our fishing industry or doing free trade deals," Johnson said.

The UK left the EU at 23:00 GMT on Friday, three and a half years after a referendum.