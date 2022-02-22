UrduPoint.com

Johnson, Macron Agree To Coordinate Sanctions Against Russia - London

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 22, 2022 | 11:16 PM

Johnson, Macron Agree to Coordinate Sanctions Against Russia - London

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and French President Emmanuel Macron agreed to coordinate work on imposing sanctions against Russia during a phone conversation on Tuesday, the UK government said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2022) UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and French President Emmanuel Macron agreed to coordinate work on imposing sanctions against Russia during a phone conversation on Tuesday, the UK government said.

"The Prime Minister updated President Macron on the new sanctions he unveiled against Russia today, and the leaders agreed they needed to continue to work in lockstep to target Russian individuals and entities bankrolling President Putin's aggressive approach," the government said in a statement.

