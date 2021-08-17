UrduPoint.com

Johnson, Macron Discuss Afghanistan By Phone

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 17th August 2021 | 12:40 AM

Johnson, Macron Discuss Afghanistan by Phone

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2021) UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson had a telephone conversation on Monday with French President Emmanuel Macron to discuss an international response to the situation in Afghanistan after the militant takeover.

"He [Johnson] stressed the need for the international community to come together and take a unified approach on Afghanistan, both in terms of recognising any future government and in working to prevent a humanitarian and refugee crisis," the statement read.

Johnson also expressed his determination to hold a virtual meeting involving all the G7 leaders soon to talk about the developments in Afghanistan.

"The leaders both emphasised the ongoing importance of working together on the long-term future of Afghanistan and the immediate need to help our nationals and others get to safety," the prime minister's office reported.

Johnson and Macron agreed to cooperate at the United Nations Security Council, and work on a joint resolution.

Afghanistan was completely overrun by the Taliban (a terrorist organization, banned in Russia) on Sunday, when they entered the capital of Kabul. On early Monday, the spokesman for the Taliban's political office, Mohammad Naeem, said that the 20-year war was ended.

Related Topics

Taliban Terrorist Afghanistan Kabul Resolution Prime Minister United Nations Russia United Kingdom Sunday All Government Refugee

Recent Stories

Jordan reports 9 Covid deaths, 1,183 infections

Jordan reports 9 Covid deaths, 1,183 infections

42 minutes ago
 FIU highlights efforts to combat money laundering

FIU highlights efforts to combat money laundering

42 minutes ago
 UN Security Council Calls for Ending Hostilities, ..

UN Security Council Calls for Ending Hostilities, Creating Union Government in A ..

20 minutes ago
 Muharram Control Room setup

Muharram Control Room setup

20 minutes ago
 Pakistan slams denial again by India's presidency ..

Pakistan slams denial again by India's presidency of UNSC to address meeting on ..

20 minutes ago
 Senate body on Law approves Criminal Law (Amendmen ..

Senate body on Law approves Criminal Law (Amendment) Bill, 2021

20 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.