Johnson, Macron Discuss Afghanistan by Phone

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2021) UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson had a telephone conversation on Monday with French President Emmanuel Macron to discuss an international response to the situation in Afghanistan after the militant takeover.

"He [Johnson] stressed the need for the international community to come together and take a unified approach on Afghanistan, both in terms of recognising any future government and in working to prevent a humanitarian and refugee crisis," the statement read.

Johnson also expressed his determination to hold a virtual meeting involving all the G7 leaders soon to talk about the developments in Afghanistan.

"The leaders both emphasised the ongoing importance of working together on the long-term future of Afghanistan and the immediate need to help our nationals and others get to safety," the prime minister's office reported.

Johnson and Macron agreed to cooperate at the United Nations Security Council, and work on a joint resolution.

Afghanistan was completely overrun by the Taliban (a terrorist organization, banned in Russia) on Sunday, when they entered the capital of Kabul. On early Monday, the spokesman for the Taliban's political office, Mohammad Naeem, said that the 20-year war was ended.