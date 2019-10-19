Johnson Makes Last-Ditch Appeal for Brexit Deal Support Ahead of Crucial Vote

(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th October, 2019) UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson sought to woo critics of the EU-approved Brexit plan in an eleventh-hour address to the nation, urging the parliament to "get Brexit done."

"I want us to get Brexit done on Saturday so that we can move on to other priorities like the cost of living, the NHS [healthcare], tackling crime and protecting our environment. Let's get Brexit done," he said.

In a video posted on Twitter, Johnson again said that the UK negotiating team had hammered out a "great new deal" that would allow the United Kingdom to leave the European Union in two weeks' time.

The new proposal, he argued, ensures that the UK takes back control of its laws, borders, money and trade and abolishes the backstop, giving Norther Ireland a say on what laws it lives by.

The House of Commons will vote on whether to accept, amend or outright reject the bill at a rare session on Saturday. Northern Ireland's Democratic Unionists, Labour and Liberal Democrats appeared to reject it.