Johnson 'marginally' more optimistic on Brexit deal after G7

Biarritz, France, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2019 ) :British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday he was "marginally more optimistic" on the chances of clinching a deal for Britain's exit from the EU after talks at the G7 this weekend but admitted it would be difficult.

"I am marginally more optimistic," he said after intense contacts on Brexit at the G7 with fellow leaders, while admitting: "It will be difficult... there is a substantial disagreement" between Britain and the EU.