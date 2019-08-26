UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Johnson 'marginally' More Optimistic On Brexit Deal After G7

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 4 minutes ago Mon 26th August 2019 | 11:27 PM

Johnson 'marginally' more optimistic on Brexit deal after G7

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday he was "marginally more optimistic" on the chances of clinching a deal for Britain's exit from the EU after talks at the G7 this weekend but admitted it would be difficult

Biarritz, France, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2019 ) :British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday he was "marginally more optimistic" on the chances of clinching a deal for Britain's exit from the EU after talks at the G7 this weekend but admitted it would be difficult.

"I am marginally more optimistic," he said after intense contacts on Brexit at the G7 with fellow leaders, while admitting: "It will be difficult... there is a substantial disagreement" between Britain and the EU.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Brexit From

Recent Stories

Bahauddin Zakariya University to plant 2,000 sapli ..

15 minutes ago

More fires flare up in Amazon as Brazil warplanes ..

4 minutes ago

Macron and Trump hail common ground at G7 summit

4 minutes ago

Spain civil war bomb detonated near Barcelona beac ..

4 minutes ago

Macrons hails 'convergence' at G7 summit

4 minutes ago

China has 'no choice' over US trade pressure: Trum ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.