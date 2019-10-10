Johnson Meets With Irish Prime Minister to Discuss Brexit, Northern Ireland

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson discussed the current issues of Ireland-UK relations, including Brexit and Northern Ireland, with his Irish counterpart, Leo Varadkar, on Thursday

Two leaders met in Thornton Manor in northeastern Merseyside county.

"The Taoiseach and Prime Minister have had a detailed and constructive discussion. Both continue to believe a deal is in everybody's interest. They agreed that they could see a pathway to a possible deal," the leaders said in a joint statement.

According to the statement, Johnson and Varadkar talked about various issues that set the countries apart, including customs and Northern Ireland, while also looking for ways to invigorate bilateral relations.

"Following their discussions, The Taoseach will consult with the EU Task Force and the UK Brexit Secretary will meet Michael Barnier tomorrow morning," the statement read in the end.

Last week, Johnson unveiled his new Brexit blueprint, which revolves around an all-Ireland regulatory framework on cross-border trade. Under his plan, Northern Ireland would exit the EU's customs union with the rest of the UK after the end of the transition period, albeit with some form of regulatory checks in place for goods crossing the Irish Sea from the British mainland to the six counties.

Johnson's new proposals come as just few weeks are left before the October 31 Brexit deadline. Despite his determination to take the country out of the bloc, the parliament has already obliged him to seek an extension if no withdrawal agreement is secured by October 19.