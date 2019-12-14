UrduPoint.com
Johnson, Merkel To Discuss Strengthening UK-German Ties In Early 2020 - Spokesman

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Sat 14th December 2019 | 04:00 AM

Johnson, Merkel to Discuss Strengthening UK-German Ties in Early 2020 - Spokesman

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2019) UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and German Chancellor Angela Merkel will hold a bilateral meeting in early 2020 to discuss the strengthening of ties between the two countries, Johnson's spokesman said on Friday

Johnson and Merkel had a phone conversation on late Friday.

"The leaders also spoke about the importance of building on the strong relationship between their two countries and looked forward to meeting again in person soon," the spokesman told reporters.

On Thursday, Johnson-led Conservative Party won an absolute majority in the House of Commons in the UK general election. Johnson started to form a new cabinet.

