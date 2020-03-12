UrduPoint.com
Johnson, Modi Call For Coordinated Response To COVID-19 Outbreak In Phone Call - Statement

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 12th March 2020 | 11:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th March, 2020) UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi discussed the ongoing coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak on Thursday, with both parties calling for a coordinated international response to manage what the World Health Organization has called a pandemic.

According to a statement published on the UK government's website, both parties emphasized the need for global cooperation to stop the spread of the coronavirus disease.

"They discussed the coronavirus outbreak and emphasised the importance of coordinated international efforts to tackle the spread of the virus," the statement read.

Both parties also discussed India's steps to meet the challenge of climate change and reach emissions targets set by the Paris Agreement.

"The Prime Minister raised climate change, welcoming the steps taken by India to increase generation of renewable energy and urging the need for ambitious action to deliver on the Paris Agreement," the government statement read.

In the sphere of bilateral relations, both parties agreed to strengthen trade, technological, defense and cultural cooperation, according to the statement.

Earlier in the day, Modi announced on Twitter that government ministers would be prevented from traveling abroad to prevent the spread of COVID-19. He also advised citizens to avoid large public gatherings.

As of 12:30 GMT on Thursday, the Indian Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has registered a total of 74 COVID-19 cases in the country, an increase of 14 in the previous 24 hours. Earlier in the day, the Indian government announced the suspension of all foreign tourist visas until April 15, as part of a range of measures to slow down the rate of infection.

The UK has experienced its largest daily rise in COVID-19 case numbers over the last 24 hours. The UK Department of Health and Social Care has confirmed a total of 590 confirmed COVID-19 cases as of noon GMT on Thursday. A total of ten people have died in the country after contracting the disease.

