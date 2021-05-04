Johnson, Modi Pledge to Achieve 'Quantum Leap' in UK-India Relationship

(@FahadShabbir)

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his Indian counterpart, Narendra Modi, pledged on Tuesday to achieve a "quantum leap" in the bilateral relationship with a new enhanced partnership and the road map that will provide a framework for cooperation and investments over the next decade, the UK government said

"The Prime Minister and Prime Minister Modi have pledged to achieve a quantum leap in the UK-India relationship, boosting our cooperation in areas that matter to the UK and India," Johnson's office said after a virtual meeting between both leaders.

According to the statement, London and New Delhi will expand their health partnership to enhance global health security and pandemic resilience, and work together on the development of clean energy and transport and the protection of biodiversity as part of their goals on tacking climate change.

As already announced by the UK government, the new partnership, which will pave the way for a future UK-India Free Trade Agreement, will see current bilateral trade and investments increased by 1 billion Pounds ($1.39 billion).

The initiative contains a package of over 553 million pounds of new Indian investments into the UK, including a $333 million investment by the Serum Institute of India to support vaccine clinical trials, research and development and possible manufacturing of vaccine in the UK, where more than 6,500 jobs will be created.

"This connection will only grow over the next decade as we do more together to tackle the world's biggest problems and make life better for our people. The agreements we have made today mark the beginning of a new era in the UK-India relationship," Johnson, who last month canceled a planned official to New Delhi due to a surge in COVID-19 cases and deaths in the former British colony, was quoted as saying.

The so-called 2030 Roadmap will be reviewed annually by UK and Indian foreign ministers to check the work towards its goals.

Current trade between the two countries is already worth around 23 billion pounds a year and supports more than half a million jobs.

The future post-Brexit comprehensive free trade agreement will support hundreds of thousands of more jobs and boost both economies by potentially lowering or removing current tariffs on whiskey and automotive as well as on other UK products, and would also create huge benefits for the UK services.