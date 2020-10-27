UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Johnson, Morrison Agree To 'Work At Pace' To Secure UK-Australia Free Trade Deal - London

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 27th October 2020 | 05:50 PM

Johnson, Morrison Agree to 'Work at Pace' to Secure UK-Australia Free Trade Deal - London

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2020) UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his Australian counterpart, Scott Morrison, discussed on Tuesday over the phone the state of current negotiations on a post-Brexit bilateral free trade agreement, climate change and other global issues, the UK Prime Minister's Office said in a statement, adding that the sides agreed to speed up the trade talks.

"Building on the long-standing friendship and partnership between the UK and Australia, the leaders welcomed progress on a Free Trade Agreement and resolved to work at pace to secure a mutually beneficial deal," the statement said.

According to the statement, Johnson and Morrison also agreed on the importance of "like-minded states" working together to tackle global issues like building open societies, strengthening democratic values and boosting free and fair trade.

They also talked about the upcoming Climate Ambition Summit to be held online on December 12 to mark the fifth anniversary of the Paris Agreement and the COP26 which is scheduled for November, 2021 in Glasgow, where the world is due to take stock of progress towards cutting carbon emissions.

After leaving the European Union on January 31, the UK started trade negotiations with US, Japan, Australia and the EU, in an attempt to compensate for its departure from the European bloc.

Any deal coming from those negotiations, including the one recently signed with Japan, will have to wait for the conclusion of the transition period agreed between London and Brussels as part of the Withdrawal Agreement, which is due to expire on December 31.

Related Topics

Prime Minister World Australia European Union Brussels London Paris Progress Glasgow United Kingdom Japan January November December From Agreement Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Sharjah Crown Prince chairs Executive Council meet ..

7 minutes ago

Dubai Customs received 516 reports on customs viol ..

7 minutes ago

Roosevelt Hotel earned more than $7million in thre ..

9 minutes ago

OIC General Secretariat Calls for Shunning Violenc ..

14 minutes ago

COVID-19 response: Emirates SkyCargo to set up the ..

16 minutes ago

Both terrorists and financial terrorists will be d ..

21 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.