Johnson Not Receiving Lung Ventilation, Condition Assessed As Stable - Spokesperson

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 08th April 2020 | 10:34 PM

Johnson Not Receiving Lung Ventilation, Condition Assessed as Stable - Spokesperson

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2020) UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, diagnosed with COVID-19, is in stable condition, he is not undergoing lung ventilation, his spokesperson said on Tuesday.

"The prime minister has been stable overnight and remains in good spirits.

He is receiving standard oxygen treatment and breathing without any other assistance. He has not required mechanical ventilation or non-invasive respiratory support," the spokesperson told reporters, as quoted by The Guardian.

