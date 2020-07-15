(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2020) UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday offered Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas his support in talks with Israel, which threatens to annex parts of the occupied West Bank.

The two spoke by phone on Tuesday evening, according to the prime minister's office. Johnson reiterated London's commitment to the two-state solution.

"The Prime Minister urged President Abbas to engage in negotiations and offered the UK's support to foster dialogue. The leaders agreed to continue to work together on this issue and others," the press release read.

The United Kingdom opposes Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's plan to extend Israel's sovereignty to roughly 30 percent of the West Bank, including hundreds of illegal Jewish settlements.