Johnson Offers Condolences to Trudeau Over Deaths of Canadians in Plane Crash in Iran

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th January, 2020) UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson extended condolences to his Canadian counterpart, Justin Trudeau, over the deaths of Canadian citizens in the fatal Ukrainian passenger plane crash in Iran, the prime minister's office said on Wednesday.

Ukraine International Airlines' (UIA) Boeing 737-800 plane crashed on Wednesday morning near Tehran's Imam Khomeini International Airport, killing all 176 people on board. It was flying to the Ukrainian capital of Kiev. Most of those killed were Iranian and Canadian nationals.

Johnson held a telephone conversation with Trudeau, during which he extended his deepest condolences, as well as discussed the need for an immediate de-escalation in the region after Iran's missile strikes at two US military bases in Iraq.

The two prime ministers added that the international coalition should continue to fight the Islamic State terror group (banned in Russia).

The leaders also agreed to continue cooperating with each other and with their international partners to prevent Tehran from developing nuclear weapons, according to the UK prime minister's office.

On Wednesday, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) started a revenge operation in response to Washington's killing of IRGC commander Qasem Soleimani in Iraq. According to the Iraqi military, about 22 missiles struck the country, with 17 of them hitting the US Ain Al Asad airbase and five attacked the Iraqi city of Erbil, targeting the US-led coalition headquarters.