UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Johnson Offers Condolences To Trudeau Over Deaths Of Canadians In Plane Crash In Iran

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 09th January 2020 | 02:10 AM

Johnson Offers Condolences to Trudeau Over Deaths of Canadians in Plane Crash in Iran

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th January, 2020) UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson extended condolences to his Canadian counterpart, Justin Trudeau, over the deaths of Canadian citizens in the fatal Ukrainian passenger plane crash in Iran, the prime minister's office said on Wednesday.

Ukraine International Airlines' (UIA) Boeing 737-800 plane crashed on Wednesday morning near Tehran's Imam Khomeini International Airport, killing all 176 people on board. It was flying to the Ukrainian capital of Kiev. Most of those killed were Iranian and Canadian nationals.

Johnson held a telephone conversation with Trudeau, during which he extended his deepest condolences, as well as discussed the need for an immediate de-escalation in the region after Iran's missile strikes at two US military bases in Iraq.

The two prime ministers added that the international coalition should continue to fight the Islamic State terror group (banned in Russia).

The leaders also agreed to continue cooperating with each other and with their international partners to prevent Tehran from developing nuclear weapons, according to the UK prime minister's office.

On Wednesday, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) started a revenge operation in response to Washington's killing of IRGC commander Qasem Soleimani in Iraq. According to the Iraqi military, about 22 missiles struck the country, with 17 of them hitting the US Ain Al Asad airbase and five attacked the Iraqi city of Erbil, targeting the US-led coalition headquarters.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Iran Russia Washington Nuclear Iraq Tehran Kiev United Kingdom Justin Trudeau All From Airport Qasem Soleimani

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Costa Rica&#039;s Presi ..

1 hour ago

OPEC will respond to any oil shortage, no concerns ..

2 hours ago

US Imposes Sanctions on South Sudan Vice President ..

3 hours ago

Plane grounding forces Liverpool's Mane to skip pr ..

3 hours ago

Chief of Army Staff extension given on basis of SC ..

3 hours ago

European Parliament Chief Calls for UN-Backed Liby ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.