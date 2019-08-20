UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Johnson Offers EU To Consider Alternative Agreements After Brexit Instead Of Backstop

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 20th August 2019 | 05:00 AM

Johnson Offers EU to Consider Alternative Agreements After Brexit Instead of Backstop

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2019) UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson offered in a letter to European Council President Donald Tusk that EU and UK leadership should introduce alternative arrangements before the end of the transition period after Brexit to avoid the backstop, which would keep Northern Ireland in the EU Customs Union if London and Brussels failed to reach the deal.

According to Johnson, the backstop is unacceptable, since it is "anti-democratic and inconsistent with the sovereignty of the UK as a state."

"The UK and the EU have already agreed that 'alternative arrangements' can be part of the solution. ... I propose that the backstop should be replaced with a commitment to put in place such arrangements as far as possible before the end of the transition period, as part of the future relationship," the prime minister said in a letter published on the UK government's website.

The Irish border issue has been a stumbling block in the EU-UK Brexit talks. In November, Brussels and London agreed on the Brexit deal, including the so-called backstop that would be put into practice if the sides failed to agree on all the terms of their relationship by the end of the Brexit transition period.

Johnson made it clear that he wanted the United Kingdom to leave the European Union on October 31 "come what may," although he said he preferred an orderly exit. He has been calling on the European Commission to drop a clause that seeks to avoid a hard Irish border by tying the country to the EU customs union, despite Brussels saying it will not reopen the talks on the Brexit deal.

Related Topics

Prime Minister European Union Brussels London Ireland United Kingdom Brexit May October November Border All Government

Recent Stories

Dubai Police Chief chairs evaluation meeting

4 hours ago

Emirates SkyCargo wins special recognition in Mala ..

4 hours ago

US gives Huawei 90 day reprieve on ban

4 hours ago

Putin says Russia backs actions of Syrian army in ..

5 hours ago

Macron says 'real opportunity' for peace in Ukrain ..

5 hours ago

Russia May Provide Asymmetrical Response to New US ..

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.