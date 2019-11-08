Johnson Offers Half-Price NHS Migrant Staff Visas as Part of Points-Based System - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2019) UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson revealed plans to offer discounts on visas for migrants who plan on working for the country's National Health Service (NHS) amid ongoing staff shortages in the sector, UK media reported on Friday.

Johnson's move is part of the Conservatives' push toward a points-based immigration system to be introduced after the United Kingdom leaves the European Union, according to The Guardian newspaper.

Under the scheme, the cost of a visa for health professionals will be halved to 464 Pounds ($594) and a decision would be guaranteed within two weeks, also as part of the plan to fast-track the immigration process.

Applicants will also be able to pay back the cost of the immigration health surcharge � the tax migrants pay to the UK to use the NHS � through their salary.

UK Home Secretary Priti Patel said that the proposed plan echoed Australia's point-based system and aimed to control immigration numbers while remaining open to "vital" professionals like nurses and doctors.

The UK health system is currently experiencing a serious staffing shortage. According to the UK King's Fund independent health think tank, the NHS is currently experiencing a shortage of almost 100,000 staff members, which is about 9 percent of all job positions in the sector. About 65,000 or 5.5 percent of the 1.2 million NHS workforce are migrants from other EU countries.