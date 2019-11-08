UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Johnson Offers Half-Price NHS Migrant Staff Visas As Part Of Points-Based System - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 08th November 2019 | 10:23 PM

Johnson Offers Half-Price NHS Migrant Staff Visas as Part of Points-Based System - Reports

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson revealed plans to offer discounts on visas for migrants who plan on working for the country's National Health Service (NHS) amid ongoing staff shortages in the sector, UK media reported on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2019) UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson revealed plans to offer discounts on visas for migrants who plan on working for the country's National Health Service (NHS) amid ongoing staff shortages in the sector, UK media reported on Friday.

Johnson's move is part of the Conservatives' push toward a points-based immigration system to be introduced after the United Kingdom leaves the European Union, according to The Guardian newspaper.

Under the scheme, the cost of a visa for health professionals will be halved to 464 Pounds ($594) and a decision would be guaranteed within two weeks, also as part of the plan to fast-track the immigration process.

Applicants will also be able to pay back the cost of the immigration health surcharge � the tax migrants pay to the UK to use the NHS � through their salary.

UK Home Secretary Priti Patel said that the proposed plan echoed Australia's point-based system and aimed to control immigration numbers while remaining open to "vital" professionals like nurses and doctors.

The UK health system is currently experiencing a serious staffing shortage. According to the UK King's Fund independent health think tank, the NHS is currently experiencing a shortage of almost 100,000 staff members, which is about 9 percent of all job positions in the sector. About 65,000 or 5.5 percent of the 1.2 million NHS workforce are migrants from other EU countries.

Related Topics

UK Shortage Prime Minister Australia European Union Job United Kingdom Tank Visa Media All From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Zayed chairs meeting of EAD&#039;s Boar ..

26 minutes ago

SIBF sets Guinness World Record

41 minutes ago

UN First Committee Rejects Russia's Proposal to Tr ..

3 minutes ago

Gold Rates in Pakistan on Friday 08 Nov 2019

3 minutes ago

10 college girls injured in accident in Hafizabad

3 minutes ago

Punjab okays uplift schemes in PDWP forum

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.