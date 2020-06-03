UrduPoint.com
Johnson On US Protests: Floyd's Death 'Appalling,' Protests Should Happen In 'Lawful' Way

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 03rd June 2020 | 04:56 PM

The death of an African-American man, George Floyd, in police custody in Minneapolis, which sparked protests across the United States, was "appalling," UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Wednesday., adding that he understood the right to protest, but believed protests should be held in "lawful manner

"I think what happened in the United States was appalling, was inexcusable, we all saw it on our screens, and I perfectly understand people's right to protest. I also believe that protests should take place in a lawful and reasonable way," Johnson said at the parliament.

