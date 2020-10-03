UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Johnson 'optimistic' Over Brexit Deal Ahead Of Talks With EU Chief

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sat 03rd October 2020 | 12:27 PM

Johnson 'optimistic' over Brexit deal ahead of talks with EU chief

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he was "pretty optimistic" a Brexit deal could be reached as he prepared for talks on Saturday with EU chief Ursula von der Leyen to determine the next steps in the fraught negotiations

London (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2020 ) :UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he was "pretty optimistic" a Brexit deal could be reached as he prepared for talks on Saturday with EU chief Ursula von der Leyen to determine the next steps in the fraught negotiations.

Johnson told The Daily Telegraph that the prospects of a year-end deal to avoid an abrupt Brexit separation "are very good if everybody just exercises some common sense and looks at the deal that is there to be done".

The comments came ahead of a videoconference with von der Leyen to take stock of progress made in the latest round of talks.

British and EU negotiators said Friday trade discussions remained deadlocked on key areas, with London urging Brussels to give ground to avoid a damaging "no-deal" at the end of the year.

Both sides have pinpointed a European summit on October 15 as the latest an agreement could be reached for it to be ratified in time for it take effect at the end of December.

But von der Leyen has already warned against a deal "at any price".

"This is so difficult, but overall where there is a will there is a way. I think we should intensify the negotiations," she told reporters after meeting leaders of the 27-member bloc.

After the ninth round of talks in the tortuous process broke up in Brussels, with renewed commitments to find a way out of the impasse, there was clear acknowledgement the clock was ticking.

Despite indicating there were signs of agreement in a number of areas, UK negotiator David Frost warned disagreements over competition rules and fishing may be "impossible" to overcome without the EU giving ground.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said she believed a deal was still possible, though she said that the next days would be crucial.

"As long as negotiations continue, I am optimistic," she said. But she could "not announce a breakthrough as a matter of course either. That will be decided in the next few days".

Related Topics

Prime Minister Brussels London David Progress Price United Kingdom Angela Merkel Brexit May October December Agreement

Recent Stories

Defiant Butler says Heat capable of rallying again ..

1 minute ago

James, Davis spark memories of Kobe-Shaq Lakers pa ..

1 minute ago

White House doctor says Trump 'doing very well' am ..

1 minute ago

#SackShireenMazari becomes top trend following sus ..

47 minutes ago

Legendary Gaming Experience is Closer Than You Thi ..

59 minutes ago

Pak Army kills two hardcore terrorists in north Wa ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.