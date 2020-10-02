UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Johnson Plans To Hold Talks With Von Der Leyen On Saturday After EU Announces Legal Action

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 28 seconds ago Fri 02nd October 2020 | 02:00 PM

Johnson Plans to Hold Talks With Von der Leyen on Saturday After EU Announces Legal Action

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd October, 2020) UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson will hold talks with the president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, on Saturday to discuss current post-Brexit negotiations and steps ahead, a UK government spokesperson announced, after Brussels said it was taking the first step in an infringement procedure against London.

The EU commission announced the action on Thursday, in the wake of London's plans to pass a controversial bill that would override parts of the bilateral Brexit agreement.

"The PM will be speaking to President von der Leyen tomorrow afternoon to take stock of negotiations and discuss next steps," Johnson's spokesperson said, as quoted by The Times.

The Internal Market Bill, which proposes rolling back some of the commitments the UK made on state aid and customs checks on goods entering Northern Ireland, was passed by the House of Commons earlier this week and will go on to face debates and votes in the House of Lords.

According to Johnson, the controversial legislation would ensure barrier-free trade between the United Kingdom's four constituent nations in the event current post-Brexit talks are unsuccessful, but the EU has accused the UK of breaching the "good faith" of the withdrawal agreement.

The ninth and last round of talks is due to conclude on Friday in Brussels, where UK and EU's two chief trade negotiators, David Frost and Michel Barnier, respectively, are expected to meet.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Brussels London David Ireland United Kingdom Brexit Market Event Government Agreement

Recent Stories

Lahore Motorway gang-rape case: Main suspect dodge ..

29 minutes ago

UVAS, FJMUink MoUto promote academic, research coo ..

45 minutes ago

Laos, Russia Yet to Fully Unlock Trade Potential, ..

32 minutes ago

PGF taking concrete steps for gymnastics in Pakist ..

32 minutes ago

Azerbaijan Says to Retaliate to Armenian Shelling ..

39 minutes ago

Laos Seeks Russian Investment in Hydroelectricity, ..

32 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.