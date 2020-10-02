Johnson Plans to Hold Talks With Von der Leyen on Saturday After EU Announces Legal Action

(@FahadShabbir)

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd October, 2020) UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson will hold talks with the president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, on Saturday to discuss current post-Brexit negotiations and steps ahead, a UK government spokesperson announced, after Brussels said it was taking the first step in an infringement procedure against London.

The EU commission announced the action on Thursday, in the wake of London's plans to pass a controversial bill that would override parts of the bilateral Brexit agreement.

"The PM will be speaking to President von der Leyen tomorrow afternoon to take stock of negotiations and discuss next steps," Johnson's spokesperson said, as quoted by The Times.

The Internal Market Bill, which proposes rolling back some of the commitments the UK made on state aid and customs checks on goods entering Northern Ireland, was passed by the House of Commons earlier this week and will go on to face debates and votes in the House of Lords.

According to Johnson, the controversial legislation would ensure barrier-free trade between the United Kingdom's four constituent nations in the event current post-Brexit talks are unsuccessful, but the EU has accused the UK of breaching the "good faith" of the withdrawal agreement.

The ninth and last round of talks is due to conclude on Friday in Brussels, where UK and EU's two chief trade negotiators, David Frost and Michel Barnier, respectively, are expected to meet.