Johnson plays down no-deal Brexit as bids for UK leadership

(@FahadShabbir)

Boris Johnson said Wednesday he would only take Britain out of the EU without a deal as a "last resort", launching his campaign to be prime minister with a promise to unify a country deeply divided over Brexit

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 12th Jun, 2019 ) :Boris Johnson said Wednesday he would only take Britain out of the EU without a deal as a "last resort", launching his campaign to be prime minister with a promise to unify a country deeply divided over Brexit

The former foreign minister is the favourite among the 10 candidates vying to succeed Theresa May, who is stepping down after being forced to delay Britain's departure from the European Union twice.

At a launch event in London packed with senior members of the ruling Conservative party, Johnson insisted that Brexit must happen on October 31, the latest deadline agreed with Brussels.

He said Britain must prepare to leave with no new arrangements if need be, but softened his previous rhetoric, suggesting that this was "a last resort, not something that anybody desires".

However, as a protester outside shouted "Stop Brexit" and "Bollocks to Boris", Johnson offered no details of how to break the deadlock in parliament that prevented May from getting her deal through.

He said a new government with "new optimism" and "total conviction about the way forward" could find a way.

The EU has insisted repeatedly that it will not renegotiate the terms of the divorce, while parliament has voted against leaving without an accord.

On Wednesday, a cross-party group of lawmakers made a fresh bid to block such a scenario happening in future.

Finance Minister Philip Hammond warned Johnson and other leadership rivals not to make promises on Brexit they could not keep.

"The parliamentary arithmetic remains exactly the same, the European Union's position remains exactly the same," he said at a Bloomberg event.