UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Johnson Plays Down No-deal Brexit As Bids For UK Leadership

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 39 seconds ago Wed 12th June 2019 | 08:57 PM

Johnson plays down no-deal Brexit as bids for UK leadership

Boris Johnson said Wednesday he would only take Britain out of the EU without a deal as a "last resort", launching his campaign to be prime minister with a promise to unify a country deeply divided over Brexit

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 12th Jun, 2019 ) :Boris Johnson said Wednesday he would only take Britain out of the EU without a deal as a "last resort", launching his campaign to be prime minister with a promise to unify a country deeply divided over Brexit.

The former foreign minister is the favourite among the 10 candidates vying to succeed Theresa May, who is stepping down after being forced to delay Britain's departure from the European Union twice.

At a launch event in London packed with senior members of the ruling Conservative party, Johnson insisted that Brexit must happen on October 31, the latest deadline agreed with Brussels.

He said Britain must prepare to leave with no new arrangements if need be, but softened his previous rhetoric, suggesting that this was "a last resort, not something that anybody desires".

However, as a protester outside shouted "Stop Brexit" and "Bollocks to Boris", Johnson offered no details of how to break the deadlock in parliament that prevented May from getting her deal through.

He said a new government with "new optimism" and "total conviction about the way forward" could find a way.

The EU has insisted repeatedly that it will not renegotiate the terms of the divorce, while parliament has voted against leaving without an accord.

On Wednesday, a cross-party group of lawmakers made a fresh bid to block such a scenario happening in future.

Finance Minister Philip Hammond warned Johnson and other leadership rivals not to make promises on Brexit they could not keep.

"The parliamentary arithmetic remains exactly the same, the European Union's position remains exactly the same," he said at a Bloomberg event.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Parliament European Union Divorce Brussels London Same Brexit May October Event From Government

Recent Stories

WHO convenes emergency meeting after Ebola spreads ..

42 seconds ago

Massacre toll in Mali revised down to 35

43 seconds ago

US Lawmakers Urge 2020 NDAA to Prohibit War With I ..

45 seconds ago

11 outlaws held; bike and weapons recovered in Isl ..

48 seconds ago

France to Ban All Single-Use Plastics by 2020 - Pr ..

7 minutes ago

Moscow Emergency Services Probing Reports of Bomb ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.