UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Johnson Pledges To Continue Supporting People Of 'Special' Hong Kong After China's New Law

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 03rd July 2020 | 04:39 PM

Johnson Pledges to Continue Supporting People of 'Special' Hong Kong After China's New Law

United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Friday has said that Hong Kong is a "special place" and that its people should continue to receive support from London, two days after offering UK citizenship to the special autonomous region's population

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd July, 2020) United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Friday has said that Hong Kong is a "special place" and that its people should continue to receive support from London, two days after offering UK citizenship to the special autonomous region's population.

"We have to stick up for our friends in Hong Kong. We have to stick up for their freedoms, their rights to association, to free speech," Johnson said during an appearance on the LBC radio broadcaster.

In parliament on Wednesday, Johnson slammed Beijing for breaking the Sino-British Joint Declaration, signed in 1984, which handed Hong Kong back to China. The prime minister said that all holders of British National Overseas passports in Hong Kong would have the right to receive UK citizenship, after Beijing enacted new security laws in the special autonomous region.

In response, the Chinese Embassy to the UK said on Thursday that Beijing reserves the right to enact appropriate measures in response.

Johnson said during his appearance on the broadcaster that China was a "fantastic country," but added that Hong Kong remains a special place for the UK.

"Hong Kong is a very special place to us, we have an agreement, the UK-China Joint Declaration, the Basic Law. Everybody understands the one country, two systems operation has to continue," the prime minister remarked.

Earlier on Friday, China's State Council appointed Luo Huining as national security adviser to Hong Kong's new Committee for Safeguarding National Security.

The new body has been established after China's National People's Congress passed a new security legislation that bans separatist, subversive and terrorist activities in Hong Kong amid a wave of public unrest that Beijing has blamed on foreign interference.

Related Topics

Terrorist Prime Minister China Parliament London Beijing Hong Kong United Kingdom Congress Citizenship All From Agreement

Recent Stories

After A Highly Successful Pre-order Phase, HUAWEI ..

37 minutes ago

MoI rolls out contests of &#039;Wellbeing Initiati ..

1 hour ago

SPI inflation increases 2.29%

2 minutes ago

Klopp targets strong finish after Man City thumpin ..

2 minutes ago

TMA Kohat, Dara Adamkhel disinfection spray contin ..

2 minutes ago

Steps being taken to achieve 7.5 mln cotton bales ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.