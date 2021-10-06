UrduPoint.com

Johnson Pledges To Reform Post-Brexit UK Amid Disruption In Supply Chain

Faizan Hashmi 54 seconds ago Wed 06th October 2021 | 07:08 PM

Johnson Pledges to Reform Post-Brexit UK Amid Disruption in Supply Chain

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday pledged to build a "high wage, high skill and high productivity" nation after accusing his Conservative predecessors of lacking the "guts" to tackle big problems

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2021) UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday pledged to build a "high wage, high skill and high productivity" nation after accusing his Conservative predecessors of lacking the "guts" to tackle big problems.

"We are not going back to the same old broken model with low wages, low growth, low skills and low productivity, all of it enabled and assisted by uncontrolled immigration," Johnson told the Conservative Party annual conference held in Manchester, England.

The prime minister took a swipe at former premiers Theresa May, David Cameron and John Major as he claimed that "after decades of drift and dither" his government got Brexit done, is now carrying out a successful vaccination campaign against COVID-19 and will reform the social care system.

Johnson admitted that the reforms could take time and will sometimes be difficult, but ruled out reaching again for the "same old lever of uncontrolled migration to keep wages low."

The prime minister's first in-person keynote speech to a Conservative conference in two years came at a time the UK is facing a driver's deficit that has led to shortage of fuel at gas stations and food product at supermarket's shelves.

Rising global gas prices are also threatening millions of UK households with soaring energy bill over the winter, and the government scrapped on Wednesday the �20 ($27) per week boost to Universal Credit affecting millions of people.

Reacting to Johnson's speech, the general secretary of the Transport Salaried Staffs Association, Manuel Cortes, criticized the UK leader's words as "hollow" and full of "hot air."

"As ever this political jester came up with nothing but hot air. We had slogans over specifics at a time when costs are rising, inflation is a real worry, universal credit is reduced for millions, there are widespread food and fuel shortages and a very real climate crisis," Cortes said in a statement.

The leader of the Scottish National Party in the UK Parliament, Ian Blackford, said that Johnson got the tone of his speech wrong.

"The Tory rank and file might have had a good laugh today - but it is at everyone else's expense. Outside in the real world, no one whose universal credit is being cut by this cruel Tory government is laughing at Boris Johnson's shameless attempts to shift the blame," Blackford tweeted.

In a more moderate tone, the director general of the Confederation of British Industry, Tony Danker, said that the prime minister had set out a "compelling vision" of the UK economy, but noted that his words need to be backed by action.

Related Topics

Shortage Prime Minister World Parliament Driver Same Manchester United Kingdom David Cameron Brexit May Gas All Government Industry Million

Recent Stories

Pakistan Army guarantor of national security: Gove ..

Pakistan Army guarantor of national security: Governor

17 seconds ago
 Opposition to change Shahbaz Sharif, if wants cons ..

Opposition to change Shahbaz Sharif, if wants consultations on NAB chairman appo ..

53 seconds ago
 More than 13.66 mln people vaccinated against coro ..

More than 13.66 mln people vaccinated against coronavirus in South Punjab

54 seconds ago
 KP Chief Minister expresses heartfelt condolence o ..

KP Chief Minister expresses heartfelt condolence on killing of PPP Bannu Preside ..

58 seconds ago
 Etihad Cargo expands its pharma sector reach into ..

Etihad Cargo expands its pharma sector reach into Africa

24 minutes ago
 Al Jalila Foundation, MBRU partner to advance biom ..

Al Jalila Foundation, MBRU partner to advance biomedical research

54 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.