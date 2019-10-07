UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Johnson Pledges To Talk To Trump If US Diplomat's Wife Evades Justice Over UK Car Crash

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Mon 07th October 2019 | 09:56 PM

Johnson Pledges to Talk to Trump If US Diplomat's Wife Evades Justice Over UK Car Crash

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday he would address US President Donald Trump if Washington does not waive the immunity of a diplomat's wife who fled the United Kingdom to escape criminal proceedings over a fatal car crash

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2019) UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday he would address US President Donald Trump if Washington does not waive the immunity of a diplomat's wife who fled the United Kingdom to escape criminal proceedings over a fatal car crash.

Anne Sacoolas, the wife of a US diplomat, is the suspected party at fault in a road accident in Northamptonshire on August 27, in which UK teenager Harry Dunn was killed. On Sunday, The Guardian newspaper reported, citing the police, that the woman had left the UK using her diplomatic immunity.

"That's a point that we've raised or are raising today with the American ambassador here in the UK and I hope it will be resolved very shortly.

And to anticipate a question you might want to raise, if we can't resolve it then of course I will be raising it myself personally with the White House," Johnson said, as quoted by The Guardian.

After the news of Sacoolas's departure emerged, UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab called the US ambassador to express London's disappointment.

According to media reports, the woman left the country on the advice of US diplomats. A representative of Harry Dunn's family said that they were considering a lawsuit against US officials and the State Department.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Police Washington Immunity White House Trump Car Road Accident Wife London United Kingdom August Criminals Women Sunday Family Media

Recent Stories

PML-N Punjab's parliamentary committee meets

5 minutes ago

Pakistan wants Kashmir solution in line with UN re ..

5 minutes ago

Teachers urged to play constructive role in framin ..

5 minutes ago

PTI govt to fulfill its promises: Usman Dar

5 minutes ago

National Games torch reaches Quetta: Abdul Khaliq ..

12 minutes ago

US Abandoning Kurds in Northeast Syria Ahead of Tu ..

12 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.