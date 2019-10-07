UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday he would address US President Donald Trump if Washington does not waive the immunity of a diplomat's wife who fled the United Kingdom to escape criminal proceedings over a fatal car crash

Anne Sacoolas, the wife of a US diplomat, is the suspected party at fault in a road accident in Northamptonshire on August 27, in which UK teenager Harry Dunn was killed. On Sunday, The Guardian newspaper reported, citing the police, that the woman had left the UK using her diplomatic immunity.

"That's a point that we've raised or are raising today with the American ambassador here in the UK and I hope it will be resolved very shortly.

And to anticipate a question you might want to raise, if we can't resolve it then of course I will be raising it myself personally with the White House," Johnson said, as quoted by The Guardian.

After the news of Sacoolas's departure emerged, UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab called the US ambassador to express London's disappointment.

According to media reports, the woman left the country on the advice of US diplomats. A representative of Harry Dunn's family said that they were considering a lawsuit against US officials and the State Department.