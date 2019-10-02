UrduPoint.com
Johnson Prepares To Unveil 'final' Brexit Offer

Prime Minister Boris Johnson will submit "final" proposals for a new Brexit agreement on Wednesday, officials said, warning that if the European Union did not engage with them, Britain would leave the bloc this month with no divorce deal

Johnson will provide details of what his Downing Street office said was a "fair and reasonable compromise" during his closing speech to his Conservative party's annual conference in Manchester.

But a statement issued late Tuesday stressed this was a "final offer" and Johnson would be keeping his pledge to leave the EU on October 31, with or without a deal.

Johnson himself told The Sun newspaper that he had "10 days" to listen to EU counter-offers and find a compromise.

"If there's a deal to be done, it could be done in that time," said Johnson. "If there isn't, then we'll know. That's the truth."Johnson, a leading "leave" campaigner in the 2016 EU referendum, took office in July vowing to deliver Brexit at the end of this month in all circumstances.

But like his predecessor Theresa May, he has struggled against a hostile parliament and the complexities of untangling four decades of EU integration.

