Johnson putting UK on 'collision course' with EU:New Prime Minister Boris Johnson

Dublin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 26th Jul, 2019 ) :New Prime Minister Boris Johnson has deliberately set Britain on a "collision course" with the EU over Brexit negotiations, Ireland's foreign minister was quoted as saying on Friday.

"He seems to have made a deliberate decision to set Britain on a collision course with the European Union and with Ireland in relation to the Brexit negotiations," Simon Coveney was quoted by Irish state broadcaster RTE as saying in Belfast.