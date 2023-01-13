Johnson Received $1.2Mln in Single Donation, One of Biggest Among UK Politicians - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2023) Former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson in November received a donation of around $1.2 million, one of the largest ever recorded to an individual UK politician, from a Thai-based UK businessman, the Guardian reported on Friday.

The donation was handed by Christopher Harborne, a tech industry investor, to Jonhson's personal office, which he set up in October following his resignation as the country's prime minister, the newspaper reported, citing the register of UK lawmakers' financial interests that records all donations and gifts given to parliamentarians.

According to the Guardian, Harborne had previously made donations to the Conservatives and the Brexit party, and the size of the gift will increase speculation that the former prime minister might be planning a political comeback.

The newspaper added that Johnson had also made over 1.2 million Pounds ($1.5 million) from speeches since leaving Downing Street 10 in September.

Later in the day, Sky news reported that the former prime minister had become the top recipient of donations among UK members of parliament, with Kier Starmer, the leader of the Labour party, ranking second with 740,000 pounds received in various gifts and donations.

On July 7, Johnson announced his intention to step down as UK Prime Minister due to accusations of violating COVID-19 regulations and sexual assault claims against Government Deputy Chief Whip Christopher Pincher, whom he had personally vetted. Liz Truss was elected in September to replace Johnson, but then resigned after spending only 44 days in office, with Rishi Sunak becoming the new prime minister.