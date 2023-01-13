UrduPoint.com

Johnson Received $1.2Mln In Single Donation, One Of Biggest Among UK Politicians - Reports

Umer Jamshaid Published January 13, 2023 | 04:00 PM

Johnson Received $1.2Mln in Single Donation, One of Biggest Among UK Politicians - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2023) Former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson in November received a donation of around $1.2 million, one of the largest ever recorded to an individual UK politician, from a Thai-based UK businessman, the Guardian reported on Friday.

The donation was handed by Christopher Harborne, a tech industry investor, to Jonhson's personal office, which he set up in October following his resignation as the country's prime minister, the newspaper reported, citing the register of UK lawmakers' financial interests that records all donations and gifts given to parliamentarians.

According to the Guardian, Harborne had previously made donations to the Conservatives and the Brexit party, and the size of the gift will increase speculation that the former prime minister might be planning a political comeback.

The newspaper added that Johnson had also made over 1.2 million Pounds ($1.5 million) from speeches since leaving Downing Street 10 in September.

Later in the day, Sky news reported that the former prime minister had become the top recipient of donations among UK members of parliament, with Kier Starmer, the leader of the Labour party, ranking second with 740,000 pounds received in various gifts and donations.

On July 7, Johnson announced his intention to step down as UK Prime Minister due to accusations of violating COVID-19 regulations and sexual assault claims against Government Deputy Chief Whip Christopher Pincher, whom he had personally vetted. Liz Truss was elected in September to replace Johnson, but then resigned after spending only 44 days in office, with Rishi Sunak becoming the new prime minister.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Parliament United Kingdom Brexit July September October November All From Government Industry Top Million Labour

Recent Stories

UAE, Pakistan issue joint statement affirming keen ..

UAE, Pakistan issue joint statement affirming keenness to strengthen their strat ..

2 minutes ago
 BISP amount disbursement being made transparently: ..

BISP amount disbursement being made transparently: Senate informed

54 minutes ago
 Pakistan win toss, elect to bat first in ODI serie ..

Pakistan win toss, elect to bat first in ODI series final match against NZ

1 hour ago
 Minister for National Food Security dispels impres ..

Minister for National Food Security dispels impression of wheat shortage in coun ..

1 hour ago
 Islamabad seeks enhanced economic ties with Washin ..

Islamabad seeks enhanced economic ties with Washington

4 hours ago
 PM meets Pakistani businessmen, Emirati investors

PM meets Pakistani businessmen, Emirati investors

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.