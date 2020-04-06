Johnson Receives Oxygen Treatment Due to Persistent COVID-19 Symptoms - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2020) UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who was diagnosed with the coronavirus in late March, was admitted to St Thomas's Hospital in London and is believed to have received oxygen treatment, media reported on Monday.

Late on Sunday, a source close to the UK health care authorities told Sputnik that the prime minister was urgently hospitalized and would get artificial lung ventilation. Meanwhile, Johnson's Downing Street office said that the prime minister was admitted to a hospital as a precautionary step, as he was exhibiting a high fever and a persistent cough.

According to the UK Daily Mail newspaper, Johnson was risking his health by continuing to work hard, and doctors became concerned about his symptoms that were still developing 10 days after he was diagnosed.

The newspaper added that Downing Street had noted that the prime minister is still heading the government, despite remaining in the hospital, and continues to communicate with other government ministers.