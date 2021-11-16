Johnson Recommends UK Parliament to Ban Lawmakers From Working as Paid Consultants

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday recommended to update the Parliament's Code of Conduct in order to ban elected lawmakers from working as paid consultants and lobbyists

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2021) UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday recommended to update the Parliament's Code of Conduct in order to ban elected lawmakers from working as paid consultants and lobbyists.

In a letter addressed to the Speaker of the House of Commons, Johnson said that lawmakers "should never accept any payment of offer of employment to act as political or Parliamentary consultants or advisers."

He also proposed that "any outside activity undertaken by a MP (Member of Parliament), whether remunerated or unremunerated, should be within reasonable limits and should not prevent them from fully carrying out other range of duties.

According to the UK prime minister, who is the leader of the ruling Conservative Party, adopting these specific recommendations would ensure that lawmakers "who are neglecting their duties to their constituents and prioritising outside interests would be investigated, and appropriately punished by the existing disciplinary authorities."

Johnson's proposal comes in the wake of recent revelations that several Conservative Party lawmakers had earned thousands of Pounds working as legal advisers and lobbyists for private firms.