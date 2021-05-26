UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson dismissed on Wednesday calls for bringing forward the starting date of an investigation into the government's handling of the coronavirus pandemic, scheduled for the spring of 2022

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2021) UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson dismissed on Wednesday calls for bringing forward the starting date of an investigation into the government's handling of the coronavirus pandemic, scheduled for the spring of 2022.

Earlier on Wednesday, Johnson's former top aide, Dominic Cummings, told a parliamentary committee that the government fell "disastrously short" in its response to COVID-19, which has killed roughly 152,000 people in the United Kingdom, according to the latest data provided by the Department of Health and Social Care.

"No, as I have said before, I am not going to concentrate valuable official time on that now whilst we are still battling a pandemic," Johnson told the parliament in response to Labour Party leader Keir Starmer, asking if the prime minister will begin the probe earlier.

When asked if he agrees with his ex-top aide's remarks, Johnson answered in the negative, adding that "all those matters will be reviewed in the course of the public inquiry.

"

When pushed again to comment on Cummings' allegation that the government was lackadaisical in taking measures to curb the spread of COVID-19, the prime minister said that he takes full responsibility for the government's response.

"I take full responsibility for everything that has happened, and as I have said before ... I am truly sorry for the suffering the people of this country have experienced," Johnson stated.

The UK government's first reaction to the pandemic had raised concerns across the country and the international community. In March, when the pandemic had just started in the country, Johnson said he backed a hands-off approach and would rely on herd immunity. London also turned down an invitation to take part in an EU equipment exchange system.

The prime minister, however, later agreed to an independent inquiry into the government's conduct during the coronavirus pandemic.