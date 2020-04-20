UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Johnson Reluctant To Lift Lockdown Amid Fears Of Second COVID-19 Wave In UK - Spokesperson

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 20th April 2020 | 08:48 PM

Johnson Reluctant to Lift Lockdown Amid Fears of Second COVID-19 Wave in UK - Spokesperson

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson's top priority at the present moment is to prevent a second wave of the coronavirus disease outbreak, and for that reason, it is unlikely that lockdown measures will be eased, a Downing Street spokesperson said on Monday

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2020) UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson's top priority at the present moment is to prevent a second wave of the coronavirus disease outbreak, and for that reason, it is unlikely that lockdown measures will be eased, a Downing Street spokesperson said on Monday.

"The big concern is a second peak. That is what ultimately will do the most damage to health and the most damage to the economy. If you move too quickly then the virus could begin to spread exponentially again," the spokesperson told reporters at a press briefing, as quoted by Independent.

Therefore, Johnson is opposed to any easing of the lockdown measures currently in force in the UK to curb the spread of the outbreak at this stage, the spokesperson said.

The prime minister, who tested positive for COVID-19 and underwent intensive care treatment in hospital, is in contact with leading ministers, such as Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, who is standing in for Johnson during his recovery.

Johnson, who is currently based at his Chequers residence, discussed the ongoing COVID-19 situation with his leading aides on Friday.

At present, UK citizens must remain at home except for travel to work, to purchase food and medication, and for exercise once a day. These restrictions were extended by the government on Thursday for another three weeks.

The UK Department of Health and Social Care has confirmed more than 120,000 cases of the coronavirus disease since the start of the outbreak, resulting in the deaths of more than 16,000 people.

Related Topics

UK Prime Minister Government Top Coronavirus

Recent Stories

US, Norway Prototype Effort Seeks Solid Fuel Propu ..

2 minutes ago

Iran lets more businesses reopen as virus toll ris ..

2 minutes ago

Several steps being taken by FESCO to facilitate c ..

2 minutes ago

Friday to be observed as Repentance and Blessings ..

2 minutes ago

Philips pins hopes on ventilator sales

12 minutes ago

562 cases registered over Section 144 violation

12 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.