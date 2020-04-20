Johnson Reluctant to Lift Lockdown Amid Fears of Second COVID-19 Wave in UK - Spokesperson

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson's top priority at the present moment is to prevent a second wave of the coronavirus disease outbreak, and for that reason, it is unlikely that lockdown measures will be eased, a Downing Street spokesperson said on Monday

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2020) UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson's top priority at the present moment is to prevent a second wave of the coronavirus disease outbreak, and for that reason, it is unlikely that lockdown measures will be eased, a Downing Street spokesperson said on Monday.

"The big concern is a second peak. That is what ultimately will do the most damage to health and the most damage to the economy. If you move too quickly then the virus could begin to spread exponentially again," the spokesperson told reporters at a press briefing, as quoted by Independent.

Therefore, Johnson is opposed to any easing of the lockdown measures currently in force in the UK to curb the spread of the outbreak at this stage, the spokesperson said.

The prime minister, who tested positive for COVID-19 and underwent intensive care treatment in hospital, is in contact with leading ministers, such as Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, who is standing in for Johnson during his recovery.

Johnson, who is currently based at his Chequers residence, discussed the ongoing COVID-19 situation with his leading aides on Friday.

At present, UK citizens must remain at home except for travel to work, to purchase food and medication, and for exercise once a day. These restrictions were extended by the government on Thursday for another three weeks.

The UK Department of Health and Social Care has confirmed more than 120,000 cases of the coronavirus disease since the start of the outbreak, resulting in the deaths of more than 16,000 people.