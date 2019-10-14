UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Johnson Repeats Brexit Vow As EU Talks Reach Critical Point

Umer Jamshaid 53 seconds ago Mon 14th October 2019 | 10:10 PM

Johnson repeats Brexit vow as EU talks reach critical point

Prime Minister Boris Johnson repeated Monday that Britain must leave the EU on October 31, as divorce talks resumed in Brussels in a pivotal week that could define how and when Brexit finally happens

London, United Kingdom, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2019 ) :Prime Minister Boris Johnson repeated Monday that Britain must leave the EU on October 31, as divorce talks resumed in Brussels in a pivotal week that could define how and when Brexit finally happens.

In an elaborate ceremony in parliament in London, Queen Elizabeth II set out Johnson's legislative programme for the coming year, with leaving the EU top of the agenda.

"My government's priority has always been to secure the United Kingdom's departure from the European Union on October 31," she said in a speech to robed peers from a gilded throne in the upper House of Lords.

"My government intends to work towards a new partnership with the European Union, based on free trade and friendly cooperation." But this depends on the outcome of closed-door discussions in Brussels, where officials are racing to reach a deal on Britain's exit terms before a summit of EU leaders starting on Thursday.

If he cannot get a deal by Saturday, Johnson will fall foul of a British law demanding he ask the EU to delay Brexit for a third time rather than risk a potentially disastrous "no deal" departure.

"A deal is possible and it's possible this month," Irish Deputy Prime Minister Simon Coveney said as he arrived for talks with EU foreign ministers in Luxembourg.

"It may even be possible this week but we're not there yet." Michel Barnier, the bloc's chief Brexit negotiator, briefed EU ambassadors late Sunday after a weekend of talks between officials described as "intense" and "constructive".

After weeks of gloom, the last few days have given a glimmer of hope that an agreement can be reached but there has so far been no decisive breakthrough.

Barnier warned on Sunday that "a lot of work remains to be done", a message echoed by Johnson's spokesman in London on Monday.

More than three years after the 2016 referendum vote to leave the EU, divorce talks remain stuck on how to avoid customs checks between British Northern Ireland and Ireland.

After British MPs rejected a previous plan, Johnson put forward fresh proposals earlier this month -- but they have been met with a cool response in Brussels.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Parliament Vote European Union Divorce Brussels London Luxembourg Ireland United Kingdom Brexit May October Sunday 2016 From Government Agreement Top

Recent Stories

Pakistan Navy sets up eye camp

56 seconds ago

Saied wins Tunisia presidency with 72.71 percent: ..

58 seconds ago

National Assembly body issued arrest warrants for ..

1 minute ago

Syrian Kurds Agree to Damascus' Military Presence ..

1 minute ago

Saudi Arabia Agreed Thorough Probe Needed Into Att ..

4 minutes ago

Putin's Saudi Trip Marks New High in Bilateral Tie ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.