Johnson Says Closing Off UK Over S.African Coronavirus Variant 'Not Practical'

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2021) Completely closing off the United Kingdom to prevent the South African coronavirus strain from entering the country is "not practical," as it would affect the import of medicines and food, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday.

The prime minister was asked by lawmaker Keir Starmer, the leader of the Labour party, why the government did not take advice from the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (SAGE) to seal off the country amid the emergence of the South African variant.

"When he [Starmer] calls for a complete closure of borders or suggests that that might be an option ... he should be aware that 75 percent of our medicines come into this country from the European continent, 45 percent of our food, 250,000 businesses in this country rely on imports.

It is not practical, completely to close off this country," Johnson said during a speech in the UK parliament.

In January, SAGE, an expert body that provides technical and scientific advice to the government, reportedly called on authorities to close off the UK to stop the spread of the South African strain.

South Africa and the UK have both identified coronavirus variants that appeared to be spreading faster than other SARS-CoV-2 strains. In January, UK Health Minister Matt Hancock said that the South African strain is even more dangerous than the one originating in the UK.