Johnson Says Deploying UK Troops to Afghanistan to Fight Taliban 'Not an Option'

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2021) UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday that sending troops to Afghanistan to fight with the Taliban (a terrorist group banned in Russia) would not solve the deepened Afghan crisis.

"I really think that it is an illusion to believe that there is appetite amongst any of our partners for a continued military presence or for a military solution imposed by NATO in Afghanistan. That idea ended with the combat mission in 2014. And I do not believe that deploying tens of thousands of British troops to fight the Taliban is an option .

. that would commend itself either to the British people or to this House," Johnson told the House of Commons of the UK Parliament.

On Sunday, the Taliban completed their takeover of Afghanistan by entering Kabul. Afghan President Ashraf Ghani resigned and fled the country to prevent what he described as bloodshed that would occur if militants had to fight for the city. Most countries have reduced or evacuated their diplomatic missions in Kabul.